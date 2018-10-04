An ex-New Orleans Police Department brass member who later became the chief investigator of the District Attorney’s Office will soon become Tulane University’s top cop.
Kirk Bouyelas will become chief of Tulane’s police department on Oct. 15, the school announced Thursday.
In 31 years with NOPD, Bouyelas served as the agency’s deputy chief of the operations bureau as well as of the investigations bureau. He was also commander of the police district that patrols Uptown, which is home to Tulane’s campus.
He joined DA Leon Cannizzaro’s office in 2014 and led that agency’s staff of investigators, who assist prosecutors in preparing cases and interacting with witnesses.
“The chief of police is an important position at Tulane. In Kirk, we believe we have found an extraordinary law enforcement leader who will dedicate himself and his vast years of experience to keeping our community of students, faculty and staff safe,” Tulane President Mike Fitts and Senior Vice President Patrick Norton said in a joint statement.”