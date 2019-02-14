Still itching for a chance to chuck something at the refs? The opportunity is headed to a parade near you.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office showed off their float Wednesday on Facebook with targets to collect beads for recycling at the end of parades.

The float has five targets for parade-goers to aim at, with one dead center within an image of a referee with no eyes.

The float will donate the beads to STARC, a nonprofit that repackages and sells them back to float riders.

Sheriff Randy Smith, whose likeness is represented of the float, said in a release that paradegoers are ecouraged to "take their best shot." The float also features a sign at the front that says "bless you boys" above the Saints name and logo.

The float will ride in the following parades:

Krewe of Poseidon Feb. 16 in Slidell

Krewe of Pearl River Lions Club Feb. 17 in Pearl River

Krewe of Eve Feb. 22 in Mandeville

Krewe of Olympia Feb. 23 in Covington

Krewe of Dionysus Feb. 24 in Slidell

Krewe of Selene March 1 in Slidell

The float hearkens back to a blatant missed call in the NFC Championship that cost the Saints an opportunity to run the clock down and kick a potential game-winning field goal. The Los Angeles Rams won the game 26-23 in overtime. They went on to lose to the New England Patriots 13-3, the lowest scoring Super Bowl in NFL history.

A movement formed in New Orleans to boycott the game, which drew thousands for a "Boycott Bowl" and "Blackout and Gold" second line on Super Bowl Sunday. The movement ended up driving ratings throughout the city to historic lows for the game, and organizers of the "Boycott Bowl" donated the proceeds of more than $50,000 to the New Orleans Recreation and Development commission.

