An alleged burglar was shot with his own gun during a scuffle after breaking into a New Orleans home early Thursday.
According to the New Orleans Police Department, Bradford Crier, 37, forced his way into the home, located in the 2300 block of Jackson Avenue, around 2:55 a.m. A man and woman were inside the home at the time of the break-in.
Once inside the home, the man and Crier reportedly struggled over the gun and Crier was shot in the shoulder and thigh.
Crier was transported to a local hospital by EMS. No other injuries were reported.
When released from the hospital, Crier faces two counts of aggravated burglary and one count of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery, according to NOPD.
No additional details are available.