The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday jailed a man in connection with a deadly shooting last week on a busy street in Metairie.

Luis Martinez, 28, faces one count each of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the Friday night slaying of 35-year-old Jesus Fructuoso, Jefferson Parish jail records show.

Sheriff’s Office investigators have not discussed a possible motive in Fructuoso’s killing. But Sheriff Joe Lopinto has previously said Fructuoso was at the center of some kind of disturbance at apartments in Metairie Fat City neighborhood about 10:45 p.m. before he stepped into a car and got drawn into a chase with someone in another vehicle.

Lopinto said someone in the other vehicle shot a gun at least once at Fructuoso during the chase. A bullet hit Fructuoso in the head, causing him to crash his car into a concrete pillar near the intersection of Causeway Boulevard and North Interstate 10 Service Road.

First responders pronounced Fructuoso dead shortly after they arrived to the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office has not said whether it believes Martinez fired the shot that killed Fructuoso or had some other role in the slaying.

The agency has also not said how it suspects Martinez obstructed justice, a crime that often involves attempting to hide or destroy evidence.

Martinez faces mandatory life imprisonment if convicted of murder. He was also booked on unrelated, open warrants.

An off-duty Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled up to Fructuoso’s car shortly after the shooting and encountered a pregnant woman who had been riding in the victim’s vehicle. She was distressed but did not appear to be physically injured, said Orleans sheriff’s general counsel Blake Arcuri.

Lopinto confirmed other people who were not wounded accompanied Fructuoso in his car when he was shot, but he didn’t provide additional details on that aspect of the case.