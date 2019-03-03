Surveillance video captured the moment when a suspected intoxicated driver in a sports car crashed into bicyclists in the Bayou St. John neighborhood on Saturday night, killing two and injuring seven others.

The video shows how the celebratory night of the Endymion parade quickly transformed into a nightmare. Images from a nearby supermarket show driver Tashonty Toney’s car veering into the bike lane on Esplanade Avenue to get around a white SUV, then speeding on riverbound.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Stunned bystanders turn around as they hear Toney colliding into bicyclists near Ponce de Leon Street – then rush into action to try to save the victims. Several converge on a man who was fatally struck by the car.

Toney was traveling so fast that the crash sent sparks flying from his car, another video angle shows.

According to police, Toney continued driving to the 2900 block of Esplanade Avenue before wiping out his car in the neutral ground. He ran shirtless to the corner of Bell and North Lopez Street, where a cyclist who witnessed the second crash managed to stop him.

The cyclist described Toney as “blind drunk.”

Toney, who turned 32 the day of the crash, was booked on allegations including two counts of vehicular homicide.