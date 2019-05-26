An arrest warrant has been obtained by New Orleans Police for the man believed to have fatally shot another man in the St. Roch neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Police said James Earl Webster, 31, is accused of shooting a man in the 2200 block of North Galvez Street around 1:25 p.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on Webster's whereabouts is asked to contacted NOPD homicide detective Patrick Guidry at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

The shooting on North Galvez Street was one of seven reported in a 24-hour span in the New Orleans area Saturday, leaving three dead and seven injured.