Gretna police arrested a woman after a 13-mile police chase into New Orleans early Friday on various allegations, including that she tried to shoot her way into a closed tow yard and deserted three small children.
Police said they began pursuing Sandreaka Dixon Antoine, 43, after being dispatched to Adams and Weidman streets to investigative gunshots. They tried to pull Antoine’s car over, but the vehicle fled onto the Westbank Expressway, where she allegedly tossed a gun out prior to crossing the Crescnt City Connection.
Antoine is accused of running red lights, weaving in and out of traffic, and briefly stopping in New Orleans East to let three young children exit.
Eventually, police said, Antoine stopped on Mean Avenue in the Little Woods section of New Orleans East. She bailed out the car, but a police dog helped officers capture her, authorities said.
Police said they recovered a .40-caliber Glock pistol Antoine was accused of tossing on the way. Investigators said they concluded that she had tried to shoot the lock off Dale’s Towing, which was closed, in a bid to break in.
Antoine faces counts of illegally discharging a gun, being a convicted felon in possession of a gun, child desertion, aggravated flight, resisting arrest, attempted burglary and criminal damage to property. She was also booked on outstanding warrants from Jefferson Parish as well as falsifying public records by initially identifying herself as her sister.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities in between Thursday and Friday:
• Two aggravated rapes were reported to new Orleans Police on Thursday, police said.
In the first, in the 900 block of Poeyfarre St., a woman reported being sexually assaulted by a man she knew just before noon, according to police.
In the second, a man reported just after 1 p.m. that he had been assaulted by a man he knew on Willow Street.
In the third, a 16-year old reported being sexually assaulted in the 1700 block of Congress St.
• Two men and a woman entered a Family Dollar store on Crowder just before noon Thursday and began putting items under their clothes, police said.
The woman then began an argument with the store manager before showing a gun in her waistband, according to police.
The three suspects then fled, police said.
• A man walking near Bourbon and Conti streets was stabbed after he approached two women who were fighting about 3 a.m. Friday, police said.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
• Jerrie Cruz, 38, was arrested Thursday and booked on counts of simple burglary after police say he took cash from a man's hand.
The victim then followed Cruz and the two had a confrontation, police said. Cruz then pulled a weapon, but the victim continued to follow him.
Cruz was arrested a short time later, police said.