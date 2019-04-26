A 34-year-old man has been jailed in a shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead in Algiers on Thursday afternoon, New Orleans police said Friday.

Investigators booked Darnell Celestin within hours of the slaying, according to police.

Police said the victim was shot about 2:10 p.m. at the corner of Delaware and Arizona streets and ran to a nearby gasoline station in the 2600 block of Gen. DeGaulle Drive, where he collapsed and died. Investigators later identified Celestin as the suspect n the case, and he was arrested about 6:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Holiday Drive, roughly a mile away from the scene of the killing.

Man fatally shot in Algiers on Thursday afternoon A man was fatally shot in Algiers on Thursday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Celestin was jailed on a count of second-degree murder. He would face mandatory life imprisonment if convicted.

Authorities haven’t identified the victim or discussed a possible motive in the man’s killing.

In other matters recently handled by local authorities:

• A 17-year-old girl was shot in the wrist while walking at the corner of North Rocheblave and Touro streets about 9:20 p.m. Thursday, New Orleans police said. Paramedics took her to a local hospital for treatment.

• A 73-year-old man walking at the corner of Victory Avenue and Roosevelt Mall in City Park was hit in the back of the head by unidentified people who unsuccessfully tried to take the victim’s belongings about 9:35 p.m. Thursday, New Orleans police said.

• A 53-year-old man had his wallet snatched out of his hand by another man who then ran away from the gasoline station where they were in the 6700 block of Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East about 6:05 p.m. Thursday, police said.

• Two rape cases were reported to New Orleans police on Thursday.

About 3:35 p.m. in the 2400 block of Baronne Street in Central City, a man said he was raped by another man he did not know.

Abut 8:10 p.m. in the 7500 block of Alabama Street in the Little Woods section of New Orleans East, police said a man reported having been forced to perform sexual acts on a group of other men.

This report was compiled by Ramon Antonio Vargas.