The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office unveiled a new station in Fat City on Wednesday morning.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the new 1st District Station at 3620 Hessmer Ave. will house 75 agency personnel. The elevated, two-story facility cost $6.2 million to build.
The 18,500-square-foot site counts on 70 parking spaces, two retail spaces for lease, and a diesel generator allowing the building to function normally during prolonged power outages. Its windows and doors are resistant to the type of impacts typically seen during storms.
A meeting room, reception area, break room, bathrooms, mechanical rooms, electrical rooms, elevator and stairs mark the interior, the Sheriff’s Office said.