David Hanson Sr. and Clifford "Skip" Keen pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to participating in a corrupt kickback scheme with their longtime close friend and boss, former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain.

The pair, who had been captains in the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, each face a maximum penalty of five years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to solicit a bribe and to commit wire fraud.

They are tentatively set to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Ivan Lemelle on May 29, although that hearing is likely to be delayed, given that both are expected to cooperate with federal prosecutors and testify against Strain if necessary.

Their guilty pleas come nearly three months after they were charged in a bill of information that made it clear that the feds' ultimate target is Strain himself, although he was identified only as Public Official A.

The kickback scheme that prosecutors say Strain cooked up with Hanson and Keen involved a work-release program in Slidell that had been run by the Sheriff's Office until Strain decided to privatize it. He did not seek competitive bids, simply awarding the contract to run it to a company started by Brandy Hanson and Jarret Keen, adult children of David Hanson and Skip Keen.

In Louisiana, inmates nearing the end of their sentences may be assigned to a work-release program, which gives them an opportunity to work off-site for a private company. Inmates in such programs live in a dormlike, secure facility, and generally turn over most of their wages to the program's operator.

The deal proved lucrative, generating $1.2 million over three years for Brandy Hanson and Jarret Keen, who turned over much of that sum to their parents. Under the plea bargain struck with prosecutors, the children will not be charged.

According to prosecutors, David Hanson and Skip Keen each made regular cash payments of more than $1,000 to Strain, though prosecutors have not said how much the payments totaled.

Strain himself has yet to be charged by the U.S. Attorney's Office. But the federal investigation into his financial dealings, which became public nearly a year ago, uncovered a more disturbing set of allegations: that Strain sexually abused juveniles.

State Police said that their probe into those allegations was completed last month and has been turned over to 22nd Judicial District Attorney Warren Montgomery's office. Sources with knowledge of the probe say that at least four victims say they were sexually abused by Strain, some of them before they reached the age of consent.

Late last week, Mark Finn, one of Strain's alleged victims, spoke out publicly, saying that when he was a child of 6 to 12 years old, Strain molested him. He said that investigators began talking to him about Strain two years ago.

Strain's attorney, Billy Gibbens, has said that Strain vehemently denies the allegations.