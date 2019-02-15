Two teenagers were injured in a double shooting in New Orleans' Broadmoor neighborhood Friday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
Police said the shooting happened in the 3200 block of Louisiana Avenue Parkway around 8:46 p.m. The victims, a 13-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy are in stable condition after sustaining gunshot wounds to the lower abdomen and the buttocks respectively.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NOPD's Second District at 504-658-6020 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
