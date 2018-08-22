Two people were killed in separate shootings Tuesday evening in New Orleans, police said.
Around 11:45 p.m., officers in the Desire neighborhood heard a gunshot and went to the 2900 block of Ursula Spencer Way, where they found a woman lying on the ground in the street with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, the New Orleans Police Department said in a news release.
The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Earlier Tuesday, a man was killed in a shooting near Chrysler Street and Prentiss Avenue in New Orleans East, police said.
Around 8:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the area and found a 31-year-old man on the ground. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
The man was transported by EMS to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Anyone with information in the fatal shootings is asked to contact NOPD detectives at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.