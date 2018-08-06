New Orleans police apparently were intent on getting Arnold Learson behind bars this week and keeping him there.

Authorities say Learson, 24, is a known associate of Jeremiah Lee, the accused gang member killed in last month’s mass shooting in Central City, which killed two other people and wounded seven. Police said Lee was the killers' target and the other victims were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Police picked Learson up three days after the melee on an old domestic abuse warrant, but he was able to make bail and was released.

He was arrested again on Saturday, this time on the allegation that he was illegally carrying a gun as he left a gathering after Lee’s funeral, which police had under surveillance.

Now he's being held without bail on a count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Learson figured prominently in a recent internal police intelligence memo laying out why Lee’s killing may have been retaliation for the death nearly two years ago of a wheelchair-bound man named Kareem Dowell.

+16 Mass shooting may have been gang payback for wheelchair-bound man's murder, cops say New Orleans cops have identified gangland retaliation — payback for the murder of a wheelchair-bound man in Central City well over a year ago …

Like Lee, 28, police described Learson as an affiliate of the violent Central City street gang known as 3NG.

Police Superintendent Michael Harrison acknowledged last week that the police investigation into the July 28 shooting is focused on Lee’s alleged ties with the gang, which is named after the group’s stomping grounds at Third and Galvez streets.

Learson had known Lee since at least 2013, when police stopped and frisked them while they were together and filled out a card with the pair’s personal information, according to the internal memo.

Police said Learson was a target of a September 2016 shooting that wounded him and four others and killed 63-year-old Earnest McKnight in Central City.

Then, in December of the same year, Dowell was killed in another part of Central City, perhaps in retaliation for the earlier shooting.

Investigators considered Lee a suspect in Dowell’s death, according to the internal memo.

Lee himself survived one attempt on his life in January 2017 before being fatally shot last month.

Investigators received the intelligence memo on July 29. Two days later, NOPD gang violence detectives arrested Learson in Algiers and booked him on a warrant accusing him of trying to strangle the mother of his daughter during an argument more than two months earlier.

Learson posted $5,250 bail and was able to attend Lee’s funeral at the Autocrat Social and Pleasure Club in the 7th Ward on Saturday.

Police officers who were conducting surveillance on the club had already arrested a 21-year-old man on allegations of illegally concealing a gun when they spotted Learson coming out.

Learson appeared to have a pistol in his waistband, even though he was prohibited from having a gun because he was on probation following a 2014 cocaine possession conviction, police said in court documents.

Police tailed Learson as he drove away and then pulled him over in the 2700 block of South Claiborne, about seven blocks from the site of the July 28 mass shooting.

Police said they jailed Learson after noticing a pistol in the passenger-side seat’s back pocket. The gun had been reported stolen in Louisville, Kentucky, police said.

Learson was wearing a T-shirt with Lee's nickname — "Zippa" — emblazoned across the chest, next to images of a flying dove and a half-opened zipper.

A judge later set Learson’s bail on the gun possession allegation at $21,000. But the judge ordered him held without bail on the allegation that he violated his probation, and Learson remained behind bars Monday.

Aside from Lee, 27-year-old Taesha Watkins and 38-year-old Kurshaw Jackson were shot to death July 28 on South Claiborne. Police said they were caught in the hail of bullets meant for Lee, who ran into a crowd in a frantic effort to escape his killers.

Police said the two shooters on South Claiborne wore hooded sweatshirts, surgical gloves and possibly ski masks. Their suspected getaway car was found torched a few hours after the shooting.

Investigators have not named any suspects in the case and are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to criminal charges. Tipsters can call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 and do not have to identify themselves to be eligible for the reward.

+14 Suspected getaway car in 10-victim New Orleans shooting seized by police, records show The two gunmen who shot 10 people, killing three, outside a Central City strip mall on Saturday night arrived and fled in a silver BMW X3, New…