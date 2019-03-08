New Orleans police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in the slaying of another teen in Hollygrove last month.
Police didn’t identify the suspect because he was booked as a minor. He faces a count of second-degree murder in a shooting in the 8400 block of Oleander Street that left a 15-year-old boy dead the early morning of Feb. 28.
Authorities still haven’t identified the victim. But WDSU-TV and NOLA.com spoke to the victim’s family, who identified him as JaMichael Frith.
Police haven’t discussed a potential motive in Frith’s killing. They didn’t specify how they identified the suspect, who surrendered to police about 10 a.m. Friday.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• Three people broke into Schaumburg Elementary School in New Orleans East about 3:50 a.m. Wednesday and stole audio-visual equipment as well as items from the band room, police said. Police released surveillance camera footage of the break-in.
• A 56-year-old man surrendered his car to multiple men wielding guns in the 6400 block of Derbyshire Drive about 3:10 a.m. Friday in New Orleans East, police said. The men then fled in the victim’s vehicle as well as the car they pulled up in.
• Patrick Dennis, 55, is wanted on allegations that he stole an Amazon package from a home in the 4500 block of MacArthur Boulevard in Algiers and tried to strike a person who confronted him over it about 7:45 a.m. Thursday, New Orleans police said. He allegedly handed the package off to someone else and fled after the encounter. Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
• New Orleans police released photos of a man accused of stealing a wallet that had been placed on a counter inside a pharmacy in the 7100 block of Saint Charles Avenue on Saturday. Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers.