Orleans Parish grand jurors on Thursday handed up murder charges in four separate cases.
Charles Taylor Jr., 39, faces counts of second-degree murder and obstructing justice in the slaying of 44-year-old Trina Mercadel, whose body was found inside a burning sport-utility vehicle in the 3200 block of Deer Street in St. Roch on June 9. Coroner’s official determined Mercadel, a mother of four and grandmother of seven, had been fatally shot.
Damyia McInnis, 28, was charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder and obstructing justice in a shooting that left 48-year-old Leon Bush dead and a 43-year-old woman wounded on Christmas at the corner of Gen. Meyer Avenue and Casimire Street in Algiers.
Samuel Harris, 19, is charged with second-degree murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, obstructing justice in the Dec. 30 shooting death of Laverne Patton, 34, at the corner of North Derbigny and Mandeville streets in St. Roch.
Abdul Madison, 18, is charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder, obstructing justice and being a felon in possession of a firearm in the Dec. 6 slaying of 28-year-old Melvin Carter. A 19-year-old man, who is the attempted murder victim, escaped the attack on Carter near the corner of St. Anthony and Sere streets in Gentilly unharmed.
Taylor’s bond was set at $300,000. Bond for the rest of the defendants on Thursday was $500,000, though that figure could increase because of the additional counts. All face mandatory life imprisonment if convicted.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified Bill Coleman, 41, as the man who was fatally shot in the 300 block of North Derbigny Street on the edge of Mid-City on Monday.
• Five robbery cases were reported between Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday, New Orleans police said.
About 12:35 p.m. in the 12200 block of South Interstate 10 Service Road in New Orleans East, a 35-year-old man vacuuming a 2017 gray Hyundai Sonata in the parking lot of a Hertz Rental was robbed of the car by another man who got in the vehicle, lifted his shirt and showed the victim a gun, police said.
About 3:25 p.m. in the 1000 block of Loyola Avenue in the Central Business District, a 44-year-old man was punched in the head and robbed of a backpack by two men who approached asking for money and cigarettes, police said.
There was an attempted robbery about 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of St. Roch Avenue in St. Roch, in which between five and seven boys knocked a 20-year-old man riding a bicycle to the ground, started beating him and tried to take the bike, police said. The victim fled to a nearby house while the suspects fled as well.
A 16-year-old boy was forced out of his car at gunpoint by two men demanded his belonging and fled the scene in the 300 block of Pacific Avenue in Algiers about 11:50 p.m., police said.
A 33-year-old man was beaten by two men and robbed of belongings in the 2500 block of Elysian Fields Avenue in St. Roch about 2:25 a.m. Thursday, police said. The victim took himself to a local hospital.
Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas compiled this report.