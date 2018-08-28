A white man is facing accusations of a hate crime after New Orleans police say he knocked a black man out and boasted about having a swastika on his arm.
Police allege that the incident erupted when JR Wilson, 33, grabbed a bottle of red wine in the Circle K in the 700 block Howard Avenue and walked out without paying for it about 11:50 a.m. Sunday.
Wilson then got in a shouting match with a black man in the parking lot, police said. The shouting match devolved into a fight, and Wilson allegedly began kicking and stomping on the head of the victim, who had fallen to the ground.
The victim lost consciousness. Wilson fled with the bottle but then returned – wine still in hand – as paramedics treated the victim, police said in records filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court.
At least one witness identified Wilson as the shoplifter and attacker, and police said they put him in the back of a patrol cruiser.
There, an officer asked Wilson, “What happened with you and the other guy outside?” Wilson allegedly replied, “I don’t know what you are talking about. There will be a lot more of them. I have a swastika on my arm.”
Nowadays, the swastika symbol is closely associated with fascist Nazi Germany as well as white supremacists. So, aside from misdemeanor counts of theft, battery and illegal possession of stolen things, police said they booked Wilson with a hate crime.
Misdemeanor theft, battery and illegal possession of stolen things each carry up to six months in prison. If he’s eventually convicted of breaking Louisiana’s hate crime law, he could be given a maximum six-month sentence running consecutively to any other punishment he may receive in connection with the other allegations.
It is relatively uncommon to see police accuse suspects of a hate crime. Louisiana law defines that offense as targeting a person for certain violent or property crimes based on a victim's race, age, gender or sexual orientation — perceived or actual.
A court form reporting basic facts about Wilson lists the address of a rehabilitation center in Jefferson as his home. The form doesn’t mention his having any tattoos, though his mug shot suggests he has at least one each on his chest and left shoulder.
Matt Sledge contributed to this report.