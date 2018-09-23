The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that left two women injured late Sunday afternoon in a busy area of Canal Street.
Police said the shooting stemmed from an altercation in the 600 block of Canal in which neither victim was involved.
According to police, officers discovered one woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the right thigh and another with an unexplained wound to her left side after they arrived at the scene about 4:39 p.m.
Police said an unknown number of people were involved in the altercation. At some point, someone involved fired a gun.
Anyone with information on this incident was asked to contact 8th District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111.