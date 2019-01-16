Janine Pierce was frantic when a member of the Waldheim United Methodist Church youth group went missing in May — a day after Pierce, the Covington church's youth director, had dropped him off at his home in Bush.
Pierce said she had seen no indication the 17-year-old boy she'd known since he was small was thinking of leaving his home, and her gut told her something was very wrong.
"At that point, I didn't know what was happening. I didn't know where he was," she said. "A bunch of mamas got on Facebook and said, 'Talk to your kids.' "
The information the mothers and teenagers culled from social media and chat rooms led to the discovery of the missing St. Tammany Parish teenager a few days later in a squalid mobile home in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Florida authorities also found another boy there who had been missing for a year and who, according to St. Petersburg police, was being kept as a sex slave.
Florida authorities arrested seven people this week in what they said was a human trafficking ring.
St. Petersburg public information officer Sandra Bentil said that the tip they received about a possible location for a missing Louisiana child led them to the address where both boys were found.
"It's a very complicated case," Bentil said, adding that the investigation is continuing.
Six of the suspects were arrested Monday for conspiracy to commit human trafficking, and the seventh, Curtis Gruwell, turned himself in on Wednesday, according to St. Petersburg police. Four of the suspects are also accused of sexual battery on a child under 16.
It was Gruwell whose name Pierce had zeroed in on. He had been mentioned by his handle in an app called Discord, which allows gamers to talk to each other, as the "driver" who was coming to get the Bush teenager.
Pierce said she got the information when she went to another mother's home and teenagers there were culling information from the Discord app. She wrote everything down, including the handles of the people who had been involved in a conversation with the missing boy.
She also turned to a friend, Nick Tranchina, who was a reserve deputy with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office at the time and is now a candidate for sheriff.
Pierce was sure that the people who had taken the teenager wouldn't have used back roads and asked Tranchina if intersection cameras could be checked.
Tranchina said he had a suggested pickup time and a possible vehicle description. He asked a patrol deputy to run a search of automated license plate recognition cameras for the time span, which yielded more than 50 hits for similar vehicles.
But when the name Curtis Gruwell showed up on a vehicle registration, Pierce nearly fell out of her chair, she said. The missing boy had been talking on Discord to someone with the handle "Gruwcur," a reversal of the first syllables of Gruwell's first and last names.
"We still didn't know that he was going to be found," Pierce said. "This is a needle in a haystack. We are looking in the whole world for this kid, and all we have is a name and a car and a direction."
She had information that a Doberman was in the car, and she was gearing up to call every veterinarian in Florida, she said. But she found Gruwell far more easily than she had anticipated. He was on Facebook and listed an address on his profile.
Tranchina provided the addresses from the registration and the Facebook profile to the patrol deputy, who passed them on to Florida police, who then found the teenagers at Silver Lake Mobile Home Park.
One of the men tried to claim the younger boy was his son but couldn't provide any documentation, Bentil said. Both boys were removed immediately, and police, along with the Florida Attorney General's Office, began an eight-month investigation.
"The 15-year-old teen was lured with the promise of a better life," a news release from the St. Petersburg Police Department said. "Instead he was moved into a filthy trailer and lived with four men. For the next year, he was introduced to sadomasochism and used as a sex slave."
Pierce said that Florida police called within half an hour and said, "We've got him."
"I will never forget that statement," she said. "I sat in my car and cried. And I thanked God. And I called his parents."
Since then, Pierce said, she's been on a mission to bring greater awareness of Internet dangers to parents and teenagers.
A month after the boy was recovered, an FBI agent came to the Covington church to talk about the issue. "We learned so much in that hour," Pierce said. "Us parents walked out astonished. We felt so inept."
The St. Tammany victim had been groomed, she said, convinced by the people he was talking to online that he was going to a better place. "His place is not bad," she said. "He has the best family and a beautiful home and is loved beyond love. They were still able to convince him that over there is better. How many children go willingly for the promise of a better future?"