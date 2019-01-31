Authorities on Thursday announced that they have charged a man in the 2017 slaying of a United Cabs taxi driver, solving what had been one of New Orleans’ highest-profile, unsolved murder cases.

An Orleans Parish grand jury handed up an indictment charging Tyrone Jones, 25, with the robbery and shooting death of Ahsan Khan Ali, better known as Ali Khan, District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office said in a news release.

The news release noted that investigators believe others also had a hand in the killing of the 38-year-old native of Pakistan, but it stopped short of identifying any additional suspects.

Two days before he planned to fly to Pakistan to see his wife and two young children, Khan decided to squeeze in one last cabbie shift early the morning of April 28, 2017. He picked up a fare near Bienville and Bourbon streets in the French Quarter and began driving toward New Orleans East, his brother, Mohammad Ali, has previously told The Advocate.

Later that morning, a public bus driver noticed Ali’s corpse after it had been tossed along a largely vacant stretch of Michoud Boulevard near Interstate 10. The victim had been shot.

Police then found Khan’s taxi near the corner of Piety Street and Florida Avenue, in the Desire neighborhood a few miles away.

Aside from releasing pictures of a man they wanted to identify and question in the case more than a year ago, authorities have been tight-lipped about the investigation. It appeared those pictures had been captured by the security camera system in Khan’s cab.

NOPD releases images of man they want to question in unsolved slaying of United Cab driver Ali Khan New Orleans police on Tuesday released pictures of a man they want to question in the unsolved, April 2017 slaying of United Cab driver Ali Kh…

Thursday’s charges against Jones were the first time that officials publicly acknowledged Khan had been robbed during his slaying. The D.A.’s Office didn’t say how investigators came to suspect Jones, but the agency explained that he had pleaded guilty in August to illegally possessing a gun as a convicted felon.

Jones was serving a five-year prison sentence at Allen Correctional Center when he was indicted on charges of second-degree murder, armed robbery with a firearm, conspiring to commit armed robbery, obstruction of justice, and conspiring to obstruct justice in a homicide investigation.

Thursday's indictment is not the first time Jones has been accused in a robbery case. In 2012, he was sentenced to prison time after pleading guilty to simple battery, criminally negligent discharging of a firearm and attempted armed robbery.

Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Robin Pittman set Jones’ bond in the Khan killing at $2 million.

Mohammad Ali declined to immediately comment Thursday on the charges against Jones, who faces mandatory life imprisonment if convicted of murder.

But Ali had previously told The Advocate that his family yearned for whoever had killed his brother to be brought to justice.

At the time of the killing, Khan’s son was 5, and the victim had not gotten the chance to meet his 8-month-old daughter.

“This one loss … affected so many people,” Ali said at the time. “It’s so vicious. Word can’t describe the pain in my family.”