A former professional hockey player who was fired from his job as a New Orleans policeman following allegations that he pushed his then-fiancée off a chair during a booze-soaked argument is set to get his position back, thanks to an appellate court ruling this week.
Kevin Pozzo — a member of the New Orleans Police Department’s SWAT team — had asked the state 4th Circuit Court of Appeal to overturn his dismissal from the force, which resulted from a domestic abuse battery charge for which he was ultimately acquitted.
A three-judge panel voted 2-1 in Pozzo’s favor in a decision announced Wednesday, saying the internal investigation that culminated in his firing took too long and violated speedy due process rights afforded to him under a section of the state constitution known as the Police Officer’s Bill of Rights.
The ruling set the stage for Pozzo to return to the NOPD while also receiving compensation for the pay and benefits he’s missed out on since his 2017 firing. The city can appeal the ruling to the state Supreme Court, but officials didn’t say whether they intend to do that.
The case dates back to Dec. 11, 2015, when Pozzo — a 12-year NOPD veteran who in the 1990s played two seasons for the defunct New Orleans Brass hockey team — was drinking with a woman he would later marry.
Pozzo, now 44, was upset that the woman was speaking with other men at a party, and they were asked to leave when he confronted one of the other guests, according to court records.
Once back at their home, Pozzo shattered a glass beer bottle by throwing it against a wall. Police later accused him of pushing a chair that the woman was sitting in, causing her to fall to the floor. He also allegedly prevented her from leaving.
Pozzo denied that the woman fell from the chair and claimed that he stopped her from leaving because he was worried she would try to drive despite being intoxicated.
A passing mail carrier called police at the woman’s request. Officers booked Pozzo on a count of domestic abuse battery. He was suspended from duty, and even though he was acquitted at a trial a few months later, the NOPD fired him on June 29, 2017, citing the outcome of an internal investigation as well as a hearing.
Pozzo appealed on various grounds, including that the internal investigation was not completed in time to meet a state-imposed 60-day deadline that lapsed on Aug. 23, 2016.
The internal investigator who conducted the probe admitted that, at least a couple of months after that date, she added a transcript from Pozzo’s trial to what was supposedly her final case report. The investigator also admitted that her supervisors didn’t sign her report until after the 60-day deadline, which is mandated by the Police Officer’s Bill of Rights, according to court records.
Nonetheless, New Orleans’ Civil Service Commission, which is the first entity to review dismissed officers’ appeals, denied Pozzo's appeal. The commission said it would not consider information added to the case file after the deadline, but it still found Pozzo's firing was justifiable.
However, the state 4th Circuit said the late additions meant the investigation was too lengthy and therefore rendered “all discipline imposed, including termination … an absolute nullity.”
Chief Judge James McKay III and Judge Sandra Cabrina Jenkins signed the ruling calling for Pozzo’s reinstatement to the NOPD. Judge Daniel Dysart dissented, saying Pozzo’s constitutional rights had been appropriately protected by the Civil Service Commission.
“It’s good to see that the 4th Circuit realizes that state law requires (NOPD’s internal investigators) to adhere to state law,” said Pozzo’s attorney, Eric Hessler of the Police Association of New Orleans. “When they found they didn’t, they held them accountable.”