An 83-year-old man is dead after his home burned in a two-alarm house fire in the Seventh Ward Saturday evening, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire at 1826 Touro Street around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found heavy black smoke and fire coming from the rear of the shotgun double.
Firefighters were able to get into the home and found the man near the front of the home while simultaneously working to put the fire out. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The fire was under control by 7:18 p.m.
The New Orleans Police Department, New Orleans Emergency Medical Services, Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, Safety and Permits, Coroner’s Office and Entergy responded to this incident and it is currently under investigation.
The victim's identity, the cause of the fire and its total damage is unknown.