Two people were hurt, and the man who admitted to pulling the trigger is in custody after a shooting Friday morning on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, police said.
According to the New Orleans Police Department, the suspect in the case and the victims knew each other before the bloodshed, and all indications were that the attack was targeted rather than random.
The pair of victims were shot about 5 a.m. near the intersection of Bourbon and Conti streets. One man, 28, was shot in the shoulder and stomach, and the other, a 37-year-old man, was shot in the leg.
They are expected to survive and were in stable condition after being taken to University Medical Center, police said.
NOPD Commander Nicholas Gernon, who is in charge of officers patrolling the French Quarter, said there was no fight before the shooting. Two men walked up to the victims, and one fired.
Police said they soon arrested Aaron Hill, 26, in connection with the shooting, and he appears to be the only one who fired a gun in the incident. He admitted to the attack when questioned, police said.
A second man had been brought into custody for questioning, but investigators determined he wasn't involved in the shooting, said officer Juan Barnes, a police spokesman.
A second gun was found on the scene on the shooting, but it appears to be have been left behind by one of the victims after he was shot in the leg.
Hill was on parole following convictions of possession of heroin, cocaine and marijuana, court records show. He also pleaded guilty before being paroled to battery of a jail guard.
Can't see video below? Click here.
Here’s what we know: 2 people shot (non-life threatening injuries) 2 people arrested. One admits to be the shooter. @WWLTV was there when police brought the man who says he pulled the trigger to the 8th District Police Station. Here’s the video. pic.twitter.com/RIQUYqg4KR— KatieSteiner (@WWLKatieSteiner) July 27, 2018
City-owned street surveillance cameras in the French Quarter captured footage of the violence, Gernon said.
There's not been a shooting on Bourbon Street since 2016, Gernon said. An argument between two visitors to New Orleans sparked a gunfight on Bourbon the weekend of Thanksgiving that year, leaving a young Baton Rouge artist dead and nine others injured in a spray of bullets that sent hundreds of early morning revelers running away in terror.
The bloodshed in the 100 block of Bourbon, near Iberville Street, called to mind the carnage from a two-man gun battle six blocks away on the same street in June 2014 that left one woman dead and nine others wounded.
Kyle Whitfield contributed to this report.