On the morning of April 16, a woman called the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office to report a chilling scene: Her 22-year-old nephew, Sean Barrette, was rocking back and forth outside his house with a Catholic pendant in his mouth and a cross on his head, screaming that he was “the devil.”

She was still on the phone when deputies and paramedics arrived to take Barrette away for his second emergency mental health commitment in six months.

A coroner’s report of that call, a cache of private messages sent to a former football teammate, and comments from experts on serial killers provide new insight into Barrette, who stands accused of slaying four strangers and trying to kill at least three more.

Although experts cautioned that people with mental illness who commit violent acts are the exception and not the rule, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has maintained that so far Barrette’s psychiatric problems are the only known explanation for his alleged rampage.

Barrette’s family had kept a low profile since he was arrested Tuesday at their Metairie home. But on Friday, an attorney for them released a statement offering an apology for what the family called a “senseless tragedy.”

“We understand there are no words that can ease or take away your pain,” the statement said. “We can only hope you can one day find peace. We ask everyone to keep all the families who have been devastated in your prayers.”

Barrette was committed to a hospital for mental health treatment on an emergency basis twice in recent months.

The first time was Dec. 5. Authorities said he went to the emergency room and reported that he had accidentally shot himself in the hand with a 9mm pistol while sleeping.

The second time was in April, when the aunt called the Coroner’s Office. She told authorities that Barrette had again obtained a gun four days earlier, but his father took it away, according to the incident report. This time, Barrette — who was having trouble sleeping — had a scapular in his mouth, a cross atop his head, and was rocking while using a strange voice to call himself “the devil,” his aunt said. First responders arrived to take Barrette to the hospital.

Medical privacy laws make it difficult to know how long either commitment lasted.

But both commitments came after he allegedly bombarded a former high school football teammate with bizarre messages on social media, in which Barrette accused the teammate of trying to kill him and threatened to launch a pre-emptive attack.

The Sheriff’s Office has not yet confirmed that the messages are genuine, but time stamps suggest they stretched from late August to at least mid-November. The teammate publicly shared screenshots of the messages on Facebook, saying he wanted people to have a full portrait of Barrette before they felt sympathy for him.

“I watch ur every move,” read one of the messages.

Barrette purportedly continued, “Just kill me now so help me on my last breath I’m coming for you. … I’m coming for what you love.”

The Sheriff’s Office said Friday that detectives were investigating the messages. The former teammate declined to comment on them.

‘Exceptionally rare’

Parish officials have said neither of Barrette’s recent commitments would have prevented him from legally obtaining or possessing guns. He had no criminal record prior to his arrest and therefore could legally have a gun unless a judge issued an order to prevent that after a request from a relative or close friend. Such a step was never taken, according to officials.

So there was nothing stopping Barrette from acquiring the .40-caliber pistol that the Sheriff’s Office suspects he fired at a minimum of seven people from June 5 to June 18.

On the 18th, authorities suspect, he used his car to chase a couple in another vehicle from Metairie to Kenner, where he shot at the victims before they managed to lose him without being hurt.

He allegedly killed Bruce Reed, 61, a plumber’s assistant and “lawn guy,” at Hayne Boulevard and Marquis Street in New Orleans East on June 6. Eleven days passed before he allegedly shot at but missed a woman driving her car in Metairie on Monday night.

A little later that night, authorities believe Barrette fatally shot Isai Cadalzo, a 22-year-old immigrant from Honduras, inside a car at West Metairie and Henry Landry avenues, some three blocks north of his family’s home. The Sheriff’s Office said that a phone Barrette left at that scene helped identify him as a suspect.

The next day, Barrette allegedly pulled his car up next to auto mechanic Manuel Caronia, 45, and truck driver Nicky Robeau, 57, and shot them to death in their vehicle about a mile toward Kenner from where Cadalzo died.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto’s office on Friday reiterated that deputies have found no evidence Barrette had prior ties to any of his victims.

The office maintained that position even though a representative of an auto parts store in Kenner that Robeau and Caronia visited in their final minutes acknowledged Barrette had once been an employee there. The fiancee of one of Robeau’s daughters still works at the store.

Robeau’s daughter, Nicole, echoed the Sheriff’s Office in saying that her family had no reason to think Barrette’s history at the store was anything more than a coincidence.

“It was random,” Robeau said Friday. “I just keep thinking — what if he had taken another way (home)? What if he had gone at another time?”

The apparent indiscriminate selection of victims makes Barrette’s case chillingly unique, local criminologist Jeff Asher said.

According to 2017 FBI statistics, only about 20 percent of murder victims are strangers to their killers — and most of those are cases of mistaken identity or a stray bullet, Asher said.

“A perpetrator picks out strangers, specifically targets them and kills them — it’s exceptionally rare,” Asher said.

An ‘opportunistic’ killer?

While Barrette’s emergency commitments point toward a spiraling mental health crisis, experts said the broad term “mental illness” is not enough to explain what happened with Barrette.

“In reality, very few people diagnosed with a mental illness are dangerous or violent,” said Enzo Yaksic, founder of the Atypical Homicide Research Group.

So far, no details have emerged on what diagnoses doctors may have given Barrette. His aunt reported in April that a doctor had prescribed him medication "years ago," but he had never taken it.

But given the nature of the allegations against Barrette, more details on his medical history could surface if he pleads not guilty by reason of insanity.

At least five people he allegedly killed or attempted to kill were racial or ethnic minorities. A sixth was often mistaken for being Hispanic despite describing himself as white.

The Sheriff’s Office has said it is probing whether bias factored into the attacks, but that no evidence of that had yet emerged.

Mike Aamodt, a professor emeritus of psychology at Radford University who founded a serial killer database, said white serial killers who attack across racial lines are relatively rare.

According to his database, 82 percent of white serial killers had only white victims.

Yet Thomas K. Hargrove, a former investigative journalist who founded the nonprofit Murder Accountability Project, said that serial or spree killers are more likely than most killers to attack across racial and ethnic lines.

“He may just have been opportunistically killing. … It could be this is just a sampling of the people that he was running across in his daily living,” Hargrove said. Jefferson and Orleans parishes are among the most racially diverse places in Louisiana.

Barrette’s slim presence on Facebook and a Twitter account includes no messages suggesting racial or ethnic bias. No manifesto has surfaced.

Several of the attacks unfolded over the course of minutes, if not seconds, with Barrette firing from his vehicle into another, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Hargrove said that “would further suggest a randomness to his victims. … It does suggest that he was perhaps not racially motivated.”

Some experts disagreed with Lopinto’s reluctance to characterize Barrette as a “serial” killer. Lopinto has instead called him a “spree” killer.

Hargrove said the 11-day period between Reed’s death and the killing of Cadalzo was key to understanding the distinction between spree and serial killers.

“The Justice Department defines (a spree killer) as somebody who kills two or more persons in separate locations but with almost no time between the killings. ... A serial killer is anyone who kills two or more people in separate incidents,” he said.

Yaksic said that it might be a distinction without a difference. He cited a study of his under review at the Journal of Criminal Psychology, which asserts that the two categories bear many similarities.

Yaksic said that while Barrette may well have been on his way to becoming a serial killer, according to the allegations against him, his lack of discretion — such as the cellphone left at the Cadalzo shooting scene — ensured a well-equipped law enforcement agency like the Sheriff’s Office would catch him in relatively short order.