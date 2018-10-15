A man was shot Sunday evening in New Orleans East as he attempted to set fire to a woman's home, according to New Orleans police.
The incident occurred about 9:59 p.m. in the 10 block of Oak Ridge Court, according to an NOPD report. The man, identified as 49-year-old Eric Wilson, was arrested after he was shot by the father of a woman who lived at the home, police said. The man was treated at an area hospital before his arrest, police said.
Wilson was booked on multiple charges, including home invasion, attempted aggravated arson, simple assault and domestic abuse battery.