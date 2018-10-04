A 24-year-old man said he was walking with a woman in Hollygrove Thursday morning when he was shot by someone inside a car.
The incident occurred about 4:36 a.m. near the intersection of Stroelitz and Livingston streets, according to a report from New Orleans police.
The man said the shot was fired from within small, black Kia sedan, which then drove from the area. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Below are additional incidents reported to the NOPD since Wednesday morning:
A 26-year-old woman said she arrived at her home in New Orleans East Wednesday morning to find two unknown men inside. The incident occurred about 9:54 a.m. in the 14700 block of Peltier Drive, according to an NOPD report. The woman told police that when she arrived she saw a man peering out of the blinds. When she unlocked the door, she spotted the two men inside. The man then fled into the home, one of whom had a gun, according to the report. The woman fled the home and called 9-1-1 from her car, according to the report.
A 25-year-old woman said she went to a home in the St. Bernard area to retrieve her possessions, but another woman refused and eventually stabbed her in the back. The incident occurred about 12:52 p.m. in the 1500 block of Foy Street. Ashley Davis, 26, was arrested after the incident, according to an NOPD report. The woman said when she arrived at the home, Davis grabbed her by the hand, pulled her inside and stabbed her with a knife.