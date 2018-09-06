A Kenner bridal shop owner lured a young woman to his store with promises of free clothes, groped her and tried to kiss her late last month, according to police.
Quirino Coelho, 62, faces a count of sexual battery following the Aug. 31 incident at his store in the Esplanade Mall, Kenner police said in a statement Tuesday.
According to police, a 19-year-old woman went to Coelho’s “Q’s Bridal Boutique” after he invited her to pick out clothes he would give her for free. Coelho took the woman to the back of the store – saying the clothes were there – when he slid his arm under hers and grabbed her breast without her consent, police said.
The woman tried to pull away, but Coelho held her close and attempted to kiss her on the mouth, police said. She turned her head, and he kissed her cheek using his tongue, police said.
The woman left the store and reported what happened to a police officer working a paid security detail at the mall, police said.
Investigators asked anyone who may have previously been similarly victimized by Coelho to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.