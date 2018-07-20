New Orleans police and U.S. Marshals announced an arrest of a 15-year-old boy in connection with a Gentilly shooting last March.
The teen, who has not been identified, was allegedly one of two men who fired into a home in the 2400 block of Jonquil Street on March 15 about 5:43 p.m.
One woman was shot in the right upper thigh and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The teen was arrested on July 19 in the 4500 block of Lynhuber Street and booked in the Juvenile Justice Center on a count of aggravated battery. He was also booked in connection with two separate hit-and-run incidents that occurred in April, police said.