Dewayne Sylvester’s attempts to protect a man killed during a three-way shootout in St. Roch last year backfired.

As a felon, Sylvester had been legally barred from possessing the pistol that he fired during the melee in a failed bid to defend the victim. Last month, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to the gun-possession charge, records show.

The man who killed the victim actually got off with a lighter punishment: Ronald Davis pleaded guilty to manslaughter on July 13, was sentenced to time he had already spent in jail awaiting the conclusion of the case, and was freed.

The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office didn’t immediately comment when asked about the case Tuesday. The defendants’ court-appointed attorneys couldn’t immediately be reached.

According to authorities, Davis and Williams argued on May 2, 2017, at the Fame Food Mart in the 1800 block of Almonaster Avenue because Williams refused to sell Davis marijuana and may have owed Davis $10.

The two men subsequently traded gunshots. Davis hit Williams in the stomach multiple times, fatally wounding him. Meanwhile, Williams hit and injured a third man at the store with one of the bullets meant for Davis.

At one point during the shootout, which occurred both in and out of the store, Williams ran across Almonaster. Sylvester stepped forward with his own gun and began shooting at Davis, said authorities, citing security video and witness statements.

Sylvester missed. Both he and Davis fled the scene.

Police in Lafayette arrested Davis several days later during a traffic stop. Sylvester was arrested after a grand jury handed up an indictment in July 2017 charging both him and Davis in the shootout.

Sylvester pleaded guilty as charged to obstruction of justice and illegally possessing a gun following a prior felony conviction, which carries between five and 20 years in prison upon conviction.

Davis faced charges of obstruction and second-degree murder, which carries mandatory life imprisonment. He pleaded guilty to the obstruction count as well as to a reduced charge of manslaughter, which can carry up to 40 years in prison but has no mandatory minimum punishment.

Judge Tracey Flemings-Davillier gave Davis one year in prison with credit for time already served, which set the stage for his release because he had already been in jail for 13 months. State prisoner records did not list Davis on Tuesday.

Louisiana law defines manslaughter as a killing immediately following a provocation that would ordinarily cause someone to lose their composure.

