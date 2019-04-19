A 43-year-old man is suspected of fatally shooting a woman in New Orleans East on Thursday night.

Police on Friday said Alfred Simmons is wanted on a count of second-degree murder in the slaying that occurred about 8:40 p.m. in the 5000 block of Westlake Drive.

According to investigators, officers were responding to a single gunshot in that area when they found a woman lying in the street about 8:40 p.m. She had been shot once in the head and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, said police, who have obtained a warrant to arrest Simmons in the killing.

Police didn’t say how they linked Simmons to the case, but they noted that he was driving a black 2004 BMW 530 four-door sedan with a temporary Louisiana license plate reading 16928950 and a vehicle identification number of WBANA7353B8.

Authorities said they consider Simmons “armed and extremely dangerous.”

Thursday night’s killing is the not the first blamed on Simmons.

In March 1997, he was charged with second-degree murder, but a jury acquitted him a few months later, Orleans Parish Criminal District Court records show.

More recently, in 2008, he pleaded guilty to illegal drug possession after being originally charged with intending to deal heroin and received a sentence of time he had already served behind bars.

Anyone with information on Simmons' whereabouts can call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.