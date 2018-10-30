A LaPlace man was arrested Monday after fatally striking a pedestrian on Oct. 20 and trying to fix the damage to his truck from the crash, Louisiana State Police said Tuesday.
Charles Combetta, 28, of LaPlace, is accused of hitting 55-year-old Danny Simoneaux around 7 a.m. Oct. 20 as Simoneaux walked along the west bound land of La. 628, Louisiana State Police spokeswoman Senior Trooper Melissa Matey said. Simoneaux died on the scene.
After the crash, troopers received tips that Combetta drove a 2000 GMC Sierra pick-up truck with Chevrolet parts installed, which matched the description of the vehicle involved in the crash, Matey said. Investigators also discovered that Combetta had removed and destroyed damaged parts of his vehicle after the crash.
Combetta was booked in St. John the Baptist Parish Jail on felony hit and run, obstruction of justice and no driver's license. His vehicle was towed and will be processed for evidence.