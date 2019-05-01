The Jefferson Parish School Board will consider a measure to rename Theodore Roosevelt Middle School in Kenner after late Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson.

The measure was introduced during the Wednesday night meeting of the school board. Due to school board policy, the matter will have to be placed on two future meeting agendas before it is approved, said Superintendent Cade Brumley.

But if it goes through, the school would be renamed Tom Benson Elementary School in time for the upcoming 2019-2020 school year, he said.

"The Saints and Pelicans organization lives here in Jefferson Parish," Brumley said. "It makes sense for us to develop a partnership to bring their energy and resources to our schools."

The details of the partnership won't be finalized until the name change gets final approval from the board, Brumley said. Some of the issues under consideration include signage, mascots and colors, he said.

Roosevelt is set to change next year from a middle school housing sixth-to-eighth grades to one that is K-8. The move is part of a plan by school administrators to convert several middle schools to K-8 schools, a move they say will help retain students and improve scores.

