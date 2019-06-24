A man who survived a shooting on Interstate 10 shared his story Monday to WWL-TV, saying he is still processing how investigators believe the shots fired at him came from a man accused of killing four people.
Sean Barrette is accused of shooting and killing four people at random this month in the New Orleans area. He is also now accused of firing shots at multiple other people who survived, including a man named Marcus.
"I'm still trying to process it after all this time," said Marcus, who asked the tv station to only use his first name. "It's scary."
Marcus was driving on I-10 on June 5 when he noticed another vehicle get very close to his bumper and started following him. Then the man in the other vehicle fired seven or eight shots at his vehicle on the interstate and more once Marcus exited on to Loyola.
"Just to think someone would randomly pick you out to try and do you some harm you know? That's crazy," Marcus said. "I'm very thankful."