Police on Wednesday jailed a Denham Springs man in a crash during an illicit motorcycle race in New Orleans East last year that killed another man and badly injured the suspect.

Brett Williams, 32, faces a count of negligent homicide in the death of 33-year-old Joerell Berryhill the night of May 9, 2018, authorities said.

According to investigators, Williams and Berryhill were on motorcycles racing each other east in the 7400 block of Almonaster Avenue when Williams struck Berryhill in the rear. Both men suffered “life-threatening injuries” during the ensuing wreck, and first responders took them to a local hospital for treatment.

One motorcyclist killed, another injured after racing in New Orleans East, police say One motorcyclist was killed and another suffered critical injuries in a crash while racing each other late Wednesday night in New Orleans East…

Berryhill died during surgery, police said. Williams, of Marrero, emerged from surgery in critical condition but survived.

Police later obtained a warrant to book Williams with a crime that Louisiana law defines as an unintentional killing resulting from a person’s disregard for the interest of others. If convicted of negligent homicide, he could receive up to five years in prison as well as a fine of $5,000.

Berryhill’s survivors included his parents, three daughters and five sons, according to an obituary.

Residents for years have complained about that stretch of Almonaster being plagued by illegal drag races, which often draw large crowds. An apparent dispute over one of those contests led to the shooting death of 23-year-old Jajuan Brister on Feb. 17, authorities have said.

Police have not publicly identified any suspects in the case.