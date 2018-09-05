The victim of a fatal gun attack this week in the Fontainebleau area had been wounded last summer in a shooting that sparked a deadly feud in nearby Gert Town, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

New Orleans police found Dalton Stone, 25, lying in the grass in front of a home in the 3000 block of Broadway Street on Tuesday afternoon. He’d been shot dozens of times, including in the head, said the sources, who spoke anonymously because they did not have permission to speak publicly about the case.

Authorities have not officially identified Stone as the victim of Tuesday’s deadly shooting, named any suspects or discussed a possible motive. They also haven’t said whether they are investigating a possible link between Stone’s slaying and the murder of 21-year-old Brayanta Ketchens on June 14, 2017.

Stone got into an argument with Ketchens and hit her in the face near her home on Olive Street, police said. Her boyfriend, Devin Anderson, then allegedly shot and wounded Stone in retaliation.

Several hours later, authorities allege, Stone’s brother, Jonathan Stone, and four other men barged into Ketchens’ home and gunned her down in her bathtub. As her attackers broke in, Ketchens sent a text message to Anderson, pleading for help, police said.

Officials came to regard Ketchens’ killing as emblematic of the retaliatory violence plaguing neighborhoods across New Orleans.

The beginning and aftermath of the home invasion was captured on a nearby ProjectNOLA security camera, and investigators said Jonathan Stone appeared both on that recording and in surveillance footage from the hospital where Dalton Stone was dropped off after he was shot.

Jonathan Stone, Michael Meyers, Raymond Nelson IV and Jamal Horton all were charged with second-degree murder in Ketchens’ killing.

All four have pleaded not guilty and remain behind bars awaiting trial, with bail set at $1 million each. They face mandatory life imprisonment if convicted as charged.

Anderson was booked on suspicion of attempted murder following Dalton Stone’s shooting last year. But in December, the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute the case.