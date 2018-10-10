When the argument at the front door of the New Orleans East home on Tuesday afternoon reached its crescendo, Kenneth Augustine pulled a gun out and shot Gregory Heisser, police said.

Then, police said, he stalked after Darnisha DeSilva as she ran toward the back of the home in the 14000 block of Wales Street and fatally shot her as well.

Augustine, 28, surrendered to investigators on two counts of second-degree murder within hours. Multiple people allegedly witnessed the slayings and identified Augustine as the killer when presented with a photographic lineup of possible suspects, according to records filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court on Wednesday.

Police have not said what caused the argument or what it was about. But on Tuesday, DeSilva's cousin, Ashley, told The Advocate that Augustine had dated DeSilva's sister and lived at the home where the shooting occurred.

Ashley DeSilva said she understood Augustine showed up to the home Monday demanding keys to a car in the driveway that belonged to DeSilva's sister. But Darnisha and her fiance — Heisser — refused to surrender the keys because the sister wasn't home, Ashley DeSilva said.

Ashley DeSilva, Darnisha's godsister, said Augustine was so enraged that he subsequently killed a couple who was raising three children between the ages of 1 and 4.

"Knowing the argument got so far that he had to shoot both of them is just over the top," said Ashley DeSilva, adding that the gunfire erupted while Heisser was holding one of his children and another nearby.

She said the two children had blood spilled on them that a relative later had to wash off.

Heisser, 23, and DeSilva, 22, were gunned down about 1:10 p.m. Tuesday. Emergency responders called out to the scene of the shooting pronounced Heisser dead on the scene, and DeSilva died after being brought to a hospital for emergency treatment.

Augustine would face mandatory life imprisonment if convicted of murder. He remained in jail on Wednesday, and his bail had not been set as of the late morning.

Ashley DeSilva said Darnisha worked at a retailer and was preparing to begin college classes in the spring. Heisser stayed home taking care of the children, with a helping hand from his parents, Ashley DeSilva said.

"I've been crying all morning — last night, I couldn't go to sleep," Ashley DeSilva said. "It just doesn't feel real."

She said one of the worst moments of her life was learning Darnisha did not survive the trip to the hospital.

"I had hope she would make it — then I got the call back that she passed away, and I broke down," Ashley DeSilva said.

Tuesday was not Augustine's first encounter with New Orleans police, though he has never previously been accused of such a serious crime.

He pleaded guilty in 2014 to possession with intent to distribute marijuana and received five years' probation, Orleans Parish Criminal District Court records show. It was at least the second time he had been charged in a marijuana case — prosecutors had dropped a possession charge against him in 2007.

Homicide Detective Jamaane Roy is in charge of the double slaying investigation. Anyone with information can contact him at 504-658-5300.

Tipsters may also call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. Anyone who provides information to Crimestoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.

Suspect arrested in double fatal shooting of man, woman, police say New Orleans police have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with the killing of a man and a woman on Wales Street on Tuesday, according t…