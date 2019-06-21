A multi-colored badge for Pride Month is being made available for New Orleans police officers to wear, the department announced Friday.

June is national Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride Month, a federally designated commemoration of the 1969 riot at the Stonewall Inn in Manhattan, an event that helped launch the gay liberation movement in the United States.

The badge will also be available to wear during Decadence Festival in September, NOPD said.

“These special badges represent the NOPD’s commitment to diversity and to working with everyone in our community – including our LGBTQ+ members and allies – to make New Orleans the greatest city in the world,” NOPD Supt. Shaun Ferguson said in a statement. “New Orleans is a city rich in diversity – be it in our people, our food, our music or our culture. We love, respect and celebrate that diversity, which is also reflected within our own ranks. These special badges are a reflection of that love, respect and celebration.”

NOPD joins New Orleans EMS in making the badges available.

“We support a non-discriminatory, respectful and accepting society where people of all backgrounds, lifestyles and beliefs can live, work and play together,” Ferguson said of the NOPD. “Utilizing these badges to help convey that support is another example of how the NOPD is leading the way in modern day policing in America.”

