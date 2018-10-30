A man was arrested after a Hancock Whitney Bank on St. Claude Avenue was robbed at gunpoint on Monday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
NOPD said the suspect, a 39-year-old man, entered the bank in the 2400 block of St. Claude Avenue about 11 a.m. and presented a note to the teller, which demanded money and implied that he had a gun.
The teller gave the suspect cash and alerted the detail officer, police said, who gave chase and apprehended the suspect with assistance of district units.
The FBI then took custody of the suspect, authorities said.
Another armed robbery was reported later Monday afternoon in Algiers after a man followed a teenager from school and pulled a knife on him, police said.
NOPD said the suspect approached the victim, a 13-year-old boy, on Huntlee Drive and Copernicus Street about 4 p.m. and demanded his watch. He fled when the teen complied.
The suspect was described as a six-foot-two black man with a thin build and short curly haircut, who was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.