Slidell suspect nabbed after chase to Miss.
Slidell police arrested a Mississippi man Tuesday afternoon after they said he shoplifted from a Walmart and dragged an officer with his car during an attempted getaway back to his home state.
Robert Myers, 51, of Picayune, was in the parking lot of the Natchez Drive store when he was approached by two officers investigating a report of shoplifting.
In an attempt to flee, Myers put his truck, a 1996 Ford F-150, into drive and the vehicle dragged one of the officers a short distance through the parking lot before the officer was able to work himself free, police said. Another officer was in the path of the vehicle but was able to move to safety.
Other officers said they saw Myers' truck on Gause Boulevard and chased him into Mississippi, where he ultimately crashed his truck on Miss. 607.
After his arrest, Myers said he fled because he did not think that the Slidell police could chase him into another state, according to authorities.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said it assisted Slidell police during the pursuit and booked Myers into the Hancock County Jail for driving with a suspended license, reckless driving and having no insurance.
After facing those charges, Myers will be extradited to Louisiana to face charges of felony theft, aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated battery of an officer, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon an officer, no insurance and driving with a suspended license.
Myers suffered minor injuries in the crash. No Slidell police officers were injured during the incident.
Jefferson man accused of rape in Japan
A Jefferson Parish man who previously served with the U.S. Navy in Japan faces charges that he sexually abused a woman 15 years ago and threatened to kill her, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
Travis Lamont Murray, 36, was arrested on an indictment charging him with one count of sexual abuse and aggravated sexual abuse. He made an initial court appearance Friday in front of U.S. District Judge Dana Douglas in New Orleans.
Murray is accused of forcing a woman in Yokosuka City, Japan, to engage in sexual activity by force and threatening to kill or seriously injure her the night of May 25, 2004. Authorities identified him as the assailant when a DNA sample of his in a national database matched evidence recovered during the investigation into the sexual assault, prosecutors said.
The DNA sample was obtained from Murray by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office during an unrelated investigation last year. Parish court records show he pleaded guilty to a charge of cruelty to juveniles on Thursday and received a sentence of three years' probation.
Prosecutors said the investigation leading to Murray's federal indictment was led by the U.S. Naval Criminal Investigative Service, or NCIS.
Two people stabbed in Algiers arguments
A 29-year-old man was stabbed in the shoulder during an argument in the 2100 block of Westbend Parkway in Algiers about 10 a.m. Tuesday, New Orleans police said. Police arrested Conrad Johnson, 35, as a suspect in the case; the victim went to a hospital for treatment.
In another stabbing that occurred during an argument in Algiers, a 31-year-old woman was cut in the chest and left arm in the 1200 block of Teche Street about 10 p.m. Tuesday. Police indicated they had two suspects, a man and a woman, but didn’t identify them in a preliminary report on the case.
Man wanted after Algiers shed burglarized
The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Melvin Green, 41, in connection with a burglary Saturday in the 2900 block of Lancaster Street, in Algiers.
At about 9:15 a.m., Green was observed by the victim and a witness burglarizing a detached shed after destroying two separate padlocks, police said.
He is wanted on counts of simple burglary and simple criminal damage to property.
Man accused of auto burglary on Bourbon
NOPD officers have arrested Devin Lafrance, 24, who they said is accused of committing an auto burglary Sunday morning in the 300 block of Bourbon Street.
The victim saw Lafrance burglarizing the vehicle and managed to detain him until officers arrived and arrested him, police said.