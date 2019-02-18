Five people were robbed in multiple incidents across New Orleans since Sunday evening, according to reports from New Orleans police.
The robbery occurred about 8:57 p.m. in the xxx neighborhood. A 30-year-old man said he was walking near the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Curran Boulevard when three men and a woman approached and robbed him at gunpoint. The man said a backpack, which had a gun inside, was stolen and the four people fled northbound on Hayne Boulevard in a gold Toyota Camry.
The second incident, deemed an aggravated burglary by police, occurred about 10:28 p.m at a home in xxxxx. Police said the burglary occurred in the 2700 block of Gladiolus Street when two people entered the home through the back door and demanded money and phones from two juveniles who were inside. The children's parents arrived home as the burglary was taking place, according to the report, and the two people fled in a black Audi with a Texas license plate.
Another aggravated burglary occurred about 4 p.m. in the xxx neighborhood, according to an NOPD report. In that incident, a 32-year-old woman said a man arrived at her home, choking and punching her before stealing cash. The woman told police she had received text messages from the man, who returned to her home about 10 p.m. with a machete and kicked in the door. She was able to persuade him to leave, according to the report.
A 30-year-old woman said she was in the French Quarter about 12:42 a.m. when a man attempted to steal her purse. The incident occurred in the 400 block of Bourbon Street, according to an NOPD report. The woman was able to keep her purse, and a 13-year-old boy was later arrested.