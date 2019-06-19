The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday jailed a 22-year-old man with the killings of three people slain in two shootings that were 18 hours apart in Metairie.

Sean Barrette faces one count of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of obstruction of justice in the spree, parish jail records show.

Barrette is accused of shooting a 26-year-old man who was found at the corner of West Metairie and Henry Landry avenues about 11:15 p.m. Monday. First responders took that man to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe Barrette also fatally shot two men whose bodies were inside a car in the eastbound lanes of West Metairie near North Starrett Road about 4:50 p.m. Tuesday. That scene was about a five-minute drive away from the previous night’s slaying.

Within hours of the double killing, Sheriff’s Office SWAT team members converged on a home in the 300 block of Trefny Avenue, toward the southern end of the area where the slayings were reported.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto said deputies there had captured a suspect in all three killings since Monday evening. But that man's name wasn’t made public until it appeared in jail records Wednesday morning.

Traffic tickets issued to Barrette list his address as being in the 300 block of Trefny.

The names of the victims haven’t been released. Investigators haven't publicly discussed a possible motive for their killings.

The Sheriff’s Office is expected to provide more details about the circumstances surrounding Barrette’s arrest at a news conference scheduled for noon Wednesday.

Jefferson Parish court records do not show any prior criminal arrests for Barrette. His name and date of birth match that of a football player from Metairie who walked onto Mississippi State's team before landing on the University of South Alabama's squad as an offensive lineman, according to biography online.

That man was also at Southeastern University in Hammond after winning two state championships at John Curtis Christian High School in River Ridge, the biography said.

Barrette faces mandatory life imprisonment if convicted of second-degree murder.

He could get either life in prison or the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder. However, it is becoming increasingly rare for prosecutors to pursue execution, in part because an accompanying appellate process can be lengthy and expensive.

A social media profile listing Barrette's name, age and hometown has a single written message, dated May 25: "Not impressed by u at all so u won't see me again." It is not clear to what that message may be referring.