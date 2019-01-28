A 26-year-old man is facing counts of murder and attempted murder in a deadly shooting that occurred just off Bourbon Street last year.

Christopher White is a suspect in the slaying of Charles Lee, 33, Orleans Parish Criminal District Court records show.

New Orleans police said they found Lee sitting face up inside a car after he had been shot about 4:45 a.m. Oct. 24 near the corner of Bourbon and Iberville Street. Paramedics took Lee to a local hospital for treatment, but he was soon pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators haven’t said exactly how they linked White to Lee’s murder or publicly discussed a possible motive.

But numerous surveillance cameras cover that area of the French Quarter, and police at the time said they had recovered footage of a suspect.

White was booked into New Orleans’ jail about 12:55 p.m. Monday on counts of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. He would face mandatory life imprisonment if convicted of murder.

Orleans Parish criminal court records do not show any prior arrests for White. His bond had not been immediately set.

Lee was among four people killed in the French Quarter or the surrounding area last year. There were another 10 non-fatal shootings.

Police said they consider all but one of those incidents to have been solved.