A 35-year-old man died following the fire that gutted the St. Vincent corner market in the Irish Channel earlier this month, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office said Tuesday.

Travis Buzzard, 35, died Jan. 6, three days after the blaze that razed the popular store in the 2300 block of Constance Street, coroner’s office spokesman Jason Melancon said. Though officials suspected Buzzard died from smoke inhalation or burns from the fire, Melancon said Buzzard’s cause and manner of death remained unclassified.

The building ignited shortly before 9 p.m. Jan. 3, officials said. Firefighters who arrived to douse the blaze found Buzzard in a hallway outside the entrance to a rear apartment.

First responders soon took him from the building on a gurney and brought him to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

In other matters recently handled by local authorities:

• New Orleans police on Thursday will release and discuss body-worn camera footage captured by officers who fatally shot Zonell Williams during a gun battle in Treme the night of Jan. 4.

Police said they encountered Williams while responding to a report that he had put a gun to his own head and was threatening suicide. Williams was accused of firing at arriving officers, striking one twice in the chest.

The officer’s body armor stopped the bullets from penetrating, and Williams was killed when police returned fire, according to authorities.

Thursday’s public release is part of a use-of-force review procedure that New Orleans police adopted as part of a federal reform agreement approved in 2012.

• Harold Isom, 51, was booked in connection with two business break-ins that occurred within 10 minutes of each in Algiers on Sunday, New Orleans police said Tuesday.

Isom was booked with break-ins in the 3900 block and 4100 blocks of Gen. DeGaulle Drive, according to police. Police canvassing the area after the break-ins found Isom at a bus stop and detained him because he matched the burglar captured in surveillance video. He also allegedly had money from one of the break-ins.

Police said they are investigating whether Isom is responsible for other break-ins. Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

• Katherine Welsh, 22, is wanted on allegations that she used a box cutter to slice the chest of a person with whom she was arguing Jan. 1 in the 8200 block of Jeannette Street in the Leonidas neighborhood, New Orleans police said. Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers.