A 2-year-old boy died after being found unconscious in a pond in New Orleans East on Sunday afternoon, according to officials.
Roman Trufant’s cause and manner of death remained under investigation Tuesday, said the New Orleans Police Department and the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office. But, at this early stage of the case, there is no reason to suspect foul play, NOPD spokesman Gary Scheets said.
Paramedics were dispatched to a pond at an apartment complex near Lake Kenilworth Drive after the boy later identified as Trufant was discovered unresponsive in the water about 4 p.m. Sunday, said Lt. Jonathan Fourcade of New Orleans Emergency Medical Services.
Police who arrived at the scene first brought Trufant to New Orleans East Hospital for treatment, Fourcade said. Scheets said the boy was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.
Coroner’s Office spokesman Jason Melancon released Trufant’s identity.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• A 14-year-old boy was shot on the right side of his face after at least two people approached him in the 2700 block of Almonaster Avenue on the edge of St. Roch about 11:30 p.m. Monday, New Orleans police said. The victim took his own ride to the hospital while the attackers fled, police said.
• A man was stabbed in the stomach after refusing to hand over his belongings to a man mugging him in the 800 block of St. Louis Street in the French Quarter about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, New Orleans police said.
The stabber approached a 36-year-old man and a 51-year-old man and demanded the belongings of one of them, according to police. Without specifying which victim, one rebuffed the demand and was stabbed in the lower abdomen, police said. The wounded victim’s condition wasn’t specified, and the attacker fled.
Aside from the stabbing, four robberies were reported between Monday and early Tuesday, New Orleans police said.
About 4:55 p.m. at the corner of Chef Menteur Highway and Dodt Avenue in New Orleans East, a 64-year-old man was punched in the face, knocked to the ground and robbed after a man and woman who had summoned him there, police said.
About 8:45 .m. at the corner of Felicity and South Liberty streets in Central City, a 48-year-old man was robbed of money after being approached by four other men and punched, police said.
Two 22-year-old men then surrendered unspecified items to a man who approached them and demanded their belongings in the 1000 block of Elysian Fields Avenue in the Marigny about 10 p.m.
Then, about 2:40 a.m. in the 13600 block of North Lemans Street in New Orleans East, a 57-year-old man retrieving his mail was robbed at gunpoint of his black 2007 Chevy Corvette as well as money by two men who approached him, according to police. The car’s Louisiana license plate reads 474AZX., police said.
• About 4:15 p.m. Monday in the 6400 block of Derbyshire Drive in the Seabrook neighborhood, an underage girl reported being raped by a male she knew, New Orleans police said.