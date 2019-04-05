Five people have been arrested after authorities concluded that a girl had been raped repeatedly over several years in Harvey beginning when she was about 4, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said Friday.
Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jason Rivarde said the investigation began when the victim, now 12, disclosed the abuse to police in Biloxi, Mississippi. She described being repeatedly raped by a relative, Tilman Carolise, and two other men, Farrel Tregre and Harrington Matherne, Rivarde said. She had also been badly physically abused by Carolise as well as women named Tina Tregre and Terri Tregre when she was about 4.
The Tregre women served as “lookouts” while the three men raped the girl, Rivarde said. Carolise also alleged threatened to shoot the girl if she ever reported the abuse.
Biloxi police forwarded the case to the Sheriff’s Office when it became apparent the abuse occurred at a home in a neighborhood off 4th Street between 2009 and 2017.
Carolise, 53; Matherne, 66; and Farrel Tregre, 19, all face counts of first-degree rape, with Carolise also facing counts of cruelty to a juvenile and aggravate assault with a firearm. They would face mandatory life imprisonment if convicted of first-degree rape.
Tina Tregre – the 46-year-old girlfriend of Tilman Carolise – and her 40-year-old sister Terri Tregre are accused of cruelty to a juvenile as well as being principals to first-degree rape.
The Sheriff’s Office noted Matherne was Tina Tregre’s ex-husband. All of the suspects are from Harvey or Marrero, the Sheriff’s Office said.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• A bullet grazed a 17-year-old boy’s head during a shooting about 7:40 p.m. in the 8700 block of Dwyer Road in New Orleans East on Thursday, police said.
The victim was able to run from the gunfire without realizing he had been hit, police said. But once he noticed, he got to the hospital on his own.
Police haven’t discussed a possible motive in the attack or identified any suspects.
• A 49-year-old woman was punched in the face and robbed of her purse by her boyfriend, who was driving a car they were both in about 1:10 a.m. Friday at the corner of Baudin and South Gayoso streets in Mid-City, New Orleans police said. The woman refused medical treatment.
• New Orleans police on Friday asked for help finding a man nicknamed “Flame James,” who is suspected of opening the door of a guest room in the 1500 block of Canal Street and taking $1,000 in cash from a person’s purse on Feb. 6.
The man allegedly works at a lounge in the 9300 block of Lake Forest Boulevard. Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
• A federal grand jury in New Orleans charged Darryl Sanders, 61, of Slidell, with stealing more than $44,000 in Social Security benefits between December 2013 and last month by lying on an application, prosecutors said Friday. He also lied while applying for a passport last year, saying his name was Daryl Saunders, the feds said.
If convicted, Sanders could spend up to 10 years in prison. A federal magistrate court judge in New Orleans ordered him detained pending trial on Wednesday, prosecutors said.
• The New Orleans Fire Department on Thursday announced it had received a $16,000 grant from a public safety foundation associated with the Firehouse Subs restaurant chain.
The agency said it intends to use the money to provide 900, 10-year Ion Smoke alarms to homes throughout New Orleans at no cost. The goal is to reduce the chances of residential fire-related deaths and injuries, said the agency, which has installed more than 15,000 smoke alarms for free since 2014.
“During my entire career in the fire service, I have never experienced a fire related fatality where a working smoke alarm was present and the person was not otherwise impaired.” Fire Department Superintendent Timothy McConnell said in a statement thanking the Firehouse Subs foundation for the grant.
Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas contributed to this report.