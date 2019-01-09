Two men and a juvenile were arrested Tuesday morning after they were spotted by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputies who were investigating a vehicle burglary at a condominium complex near Slidell.
Deputies were called shortly after 4:30 a.m. by a resident who said his vehicle had been burglarized. He told deputies he had seen suspicious individuals walking around the neighborhood.
Two men matching descriptions provided by a resident were spotted trying to flee, according to the Sheriff's Office. They ignored repeated commands to stop, running through backyards and hopping fences.
With the help of K-9 Zarik and his handler, patrol deputies were able to apprehend two of the suspects. A third was found hiding in a nearby backyard shortly thereafter and was also taken into custody.
While investigating this report, deputies learned that other vehicles that had been burglarized within the same complex.
The suspects were in possession of cash, jewelry and other items of value taken during the course of the car break-ins, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Derrick Bailey, 18, and Darrius Mitchell, 21, both of Harvey, were arrested and booked in to the St. Tammany Parish Jail on four counts of simple burglary and one count of resisting an officer.
A 16-year-old Slidell-area juvenile was also arrested and booked in to the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on the same charges.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is continuing to get reports of unlocked vehicles being burglarized throughout the parish, spokesman Capt. Scott Lee said, and the agency urges residents to always lock their vehicles and remove keys, valuables and weapons.