New Orleans police on Monday named the man suspected of shooting two bystanders during a fight in the heart of the Central Business District last month.
Byron Wilson, 20, is wanted on a count of aggravated battery in the shooting that occurred the afternoon of Sept. 23 in the 600 block of Canal Street, police said. Investigators on Thursday had named a 20-year-old woman, Derrion Robinson, as a suspect in the case as well.
Eight District NOPD Cmdr. Nicholas Gernon said Robinson is Wilson's girlfriend, and she allegedly encouraged him to fire the gun.
Both Wilson and Robinson are thought to still be in the New Orleans area, Gernon said, cautioning that officers considered Wilson to be "dangerous" and likely armed.
According to police, Robinson and several other people were arguing and fighting before she ordered Wilson to shoot at her opponents. At least one witness then saw Wilson pull a pistol out and fire it toward someone who was running away from the scene, police said.
One woman was shot in the right thigh. Another woman nearby had a graze wound from a bullet, police said after responding to the scene. Neither woman who was hurt had been participating in the fight.
Before Robinson and Wilson were named, police had circulated video that had been recorded by a witness. The footage shows a young man running up and firing a handgun before fleeing toward Exchange Place. Police said they have determined Wilson is the man shooting seen shooting the gun in the video clip.
Anyone with information on Robinson and Wilson can call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.