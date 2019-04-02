The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in a shooting in Marrero over the weekend that left two men wounded.
Investigators on Monday booked Alonzo Ford on counts of attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and illegally carrying a weapon as a felon, records show.
Ford is the only suspect in the violence that erupted in the 6200 block of Second Avenue in Marrero about 5:25 a.m. Saturday, Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jason Rivarde said. One victim was critically wounded while the other had relatively minor injuries.
Rivarde said the agency couldn’t immediately release any details about a potential motive in the attack.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• Police booked two juveniles with attempted murder in connection with a March 23 shooting in New Orleans East, authorities said Tuesday.
The bloodshed in question occurred in the 8800 block of Lake Forest Boulevard. The juveniles were allegedly driving a stolen silver Nissan Rogue when they shot the victim once in the arm and fled, police said.
Police didn’t name the suspects because of their age.
• A 20-year-old man had bullets graze his back when gunfire erupted while he sat in his car in the 3400 block of Louisa Street in Desire, New Orleans police said.
• A two-alarm fire that started in a vacant home in Treme on Tuesday afternoon badly damaged a neighboring fourplex apartment building, New Orleans firefighters said.
A woman who was home at the two-story building at the time of the 1:10 p.m. fire in the 1700 block of Gov. Nicholls Street escaped without being physically harmed, fire officials said. It took 36 firefighters about an hour to bring the blaze under control. No injuries were reported, and no cause for the blaze was immediately available.
• Terrance “T-Gunna” Crawford, 27, pleaded guilty Tuesday to manslaughter and attempted murder in connection with a double shooting that left 34-year-old Anthony Adams and a 25-year-old man wounded on Oct. 21, 2017, the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s office said.
Crawford also pleaded guilty to armed robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm in an unrelated crime weeks earlier. He received a 30-year prison sentence for the armed robbery and a concurrent 20-year sentence on the gun charge. He is set to receive a 40-year sentence for manslaughter and attempted murder during an April 15 court date, the D.A.’s Office said.
• Police in New Orleans arrested a 23-year-old man suspected of armed robbery, false imprisonment, second-degree sexual battery and wielding a dangerous weapon, officials said Tuesday.
Wilton Breaux, 23, was captured Friday as he tried to flee on foot from a home in the 5100 block of Bundy Road, police said.
• Police have booked four people suspected in robberies in New Orleans East last month, authorities said Tuesday.
Byron Green, 39; Develyn Smith, 24; and Reiontae Ward, no age given; and a 13-year-old girl whose name was not released were captured by deputies in St. John the Baptist Parish while driving a car that had been reported carjacked in New Orleans East.
Investigators said they later linked them to a March 10 hold-up at gunpoint in the 4400 block of Rhodes Drive while Green as well as the girl were linked to an armed carjacking two days later in the 4400 block of Cerise Avenue.
Detectives said they also connected Green and Smith to a March 11 mugging at the corner of Chef Menteur Highway and Dodt Avenue.
• At least four robberies were reported in New Orleans between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.
About 4 p.m. in the 800 block of Decatur Street in the French Quarter, a 23-year-old woman was pushed and robbed of her phone by a man who also threatened to shoot her when she got off work, police said. Police said the suspect, who fled, and the victim knew each other.
About 7:45 p.m. at the foot of Poydras Street, a 64-year-old woman had a fanny pack containing a pack of cigarettes as well as cash stolen by a man she didn’t know, police said. The man fled toward the Mississippi River.
About 9:45 p.m. in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway in Gentilly, a 42-year-old man had his wallet and firearm stolen at gunpoint by a man with whom he had met up to sell the weapon, police said. The suspect, in his early 20s and with the first name James, fled in a blue Chevy Impala, police said.
About 6 a.m. in the 4000 block of Downman Road in New Orleans East, a 57-year-old man walking home from a gasoline station was robbed of belongings at gunpoint by another man who approached him and fled, police said.
• Police on Tuesday released surveillance camera images of a man accused of an armed carjacking in the 6000 block of Bullard Avenue in New Orleans East three days earlier. The victim was robbed at gunpoint of her car as she was pumping gas, police said.