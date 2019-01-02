A Covington man was arrested at his home Wednesday accused of threatening a high-ranking Covington Police Department officer in a social media post.
Harlan Cyprian's alleged post on Facebook designated January 2 as "Kill Cops Day" and included the targeting of a long-time, high-ranking Covington Police Department officer, police said. The post was pointed out to CPD by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office Wednesday morning.
While investigating the threat, police also identified Cyprian as the suspect who used a pickaxe to break a window and door at the St. Tammany Parish Justice Center Monday evening.
Cyprian was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail, charged with felony counts of terrorizing, simple criminal damage to property and resisting an officer with force or violence.
"Individuals who make life-threatening comments against any of our citizens, particularly against our law enforcement professionals, will be dealt with quickly and to the fullest extent of the law,” Covington Mayor Mike Cooper said.