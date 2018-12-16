A 17-year-old was arrested Sunday afternoon after authorities said he led police on a chase from the west bank to the Central Business District before causing a six-vehicle accident when he crashed a stolen U-Haul truck near Carondelet and Poydras streets.
Gretna Police Department spokesman Russell Lloyd said the teenager, Devin Jordan, then fled on foot before being arrested a short distance from the crash site.
Jordan was arrested by Gretna officers and booked at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on counts of possession of stolen property, resisting arrest by flight and aggravated flight, Lloyd said. He was also being held on outstanding warrants for two counts of theft of motor vehicles, according to Lloyd.
Gretna police were first alerted to the stolen vehicle by a license plate-reading camera near Franklin Avenue and Burmaster Street in Gretna, Lloyd said. He said a Gretna police officer then spotted the vehicle and tried to stop it, but Jordan fled, touching off the chase that ended up across the river in New Orleans.
Lloyd said he didn’t know the route taken to get to the CBD, nor the time the chase began.
The New Orleans Police Department first reported the incident after it ended before 2:30 p.m.
According to the NOPD, no one was seriously injured.
Policies that the NOPD adopted a few years ago as part of a federally mandated reform agreement prohibit its officers from engaging in vehicle chases of people suspected of nonviolent crimes.
However, there have been numerous examples of State Police troopers or officers from nearby jurisdictions without similar restrictions engaging in chases into or through the city that often end in crashes.