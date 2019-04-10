A Slidell-area couple has been arrested after their 3-month-old son died after being found unresponsive in a home and having suffered a broken arm, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday morning.
Kevin Scott, 28, was arrested and booked into St. Tammany Parish jail on a count of second degree cruelty to juveniles. Samantha Hotard, 27, was booked on a count of cruelty to juveniles.
The Sheriff's Office said an investigation began on April 8 after the child was found unresponsive in a Slidell-area home. It was not specified whether the parents were at the home or who discovered the child. The infant boy was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was also found to have suffered a "non-accidental" broken arm, a news release said.
The investigation is still ongoing. Check back for updates.